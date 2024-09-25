Naperville bank ATM robbed on Tuesday, maintenance tech assaulted

FBI agents are in search of three suspects involved in stealing money from a bank ATM in Naperville while a technician was performing maintenance on it on Tuesday.

ATM technician assaulted while working on machine

The incident took place just after 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 1301 Ogden Ave. According to reports, two suspects approached the ATM technician while he was working on the machine. They demanded money and physically assaulted him.

Authorities said after stealing the cash, the two got into a silver Nissan Altima driven by a third suspect, and fled. The amount of cash taken was not disclosed.

Images of vehicle, one suspect released

The FBI has released images of both the car, and one of the suspects. A Daily Herald report says the FBI said all three were described as being Black.

A fuller description was given for one of the suspects: thin build, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a dark blue zip-up sweater, black pants, black sneakers, a black ski mask, and black winter gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it to FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700, or through the FBI website.

Images courtesy: FBI Chicago

