Naperville basketball star teams up with cookie shop for new treat

March Madness just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to Naperville Central High School basketball star Trinity Jones.

To commemorate the NCAA tournament, Jones has teamed up with Naperville cookie shop Half Baked Goodness to launch a new treat: the Trinfetti cookie.

The signature sweet, available through April 7, is a sugar cookie, filled with white chocolate and topped with green and white sprinkles—a nod to St. Patrick’s Day. It’s finished with a single chocolate basketball.

Cookie kickoff event assists Mac Irvin Lady Fire

Friends, family, and fans gathered at the business Friday to celebrate its release, with the event also serving as a fundraiser for Jones’ youth club basketball team, Mac Irvin Fire.

20% of the sales from Trinfetti cookie purchases during the gathering went to support the girls on the team.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to them. So then they can enjoy basketball just as much as I enjoy it,” said Jones.

A partnership to support youth sports

The cookie collaboration was a perfect fit for Tami Reid, owner of Half Baked Goodness, who said she’s always enjoyed working with the youth in the community, as her sons were also high school athletes.

“I thought, what better idea could there be than to come up with a cookie just in Trinity’s honor that we call the Trinfetti and to give back to youth sports, which again, is a place where I spent a lot of years with my own four kids,” said Reid.

Reid opened the Illinois location of Half Baked Goodness in December 2023, after her family moved from Texas to Naperville.

The business, founded by her friend Stephanie Ferreira in 2019, was originally delivery-based. It grew rapidly during the pandemic, with three of Reid’s children working for Ferreira.

Trinity Jones’ basketball career and comeback to the court

Jones, a high school junior, has made a name for herself in the world of basketball.

The All-State forward is a top 10 national recruit in her class, according to ESPN. In 2023, she played on the USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team and earned a gold medal at the 2023 International Basketball Federation Americas Championship.

Last year, she suffered a torn ACL and has since been in recovery to make a full bounce back to the court.

With hopes of representing the U.S. again and one day playing for the WNBA, Jones said she’s working hard to set an example for other young female athletes.

“The main message I want to be heard is young girls like myself can do the same thing I’m doing, especially in any sport. Tennis, basketball, soccer, volleyball. They can do the same thing that I’m doing,” said Jones.

