Naperville boy featured on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast

On Wednesday, eight-year-old Jake Vargo from Naperville was featured on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Known on Instagram as “Trickshot Jake,” he was shown kicking a field goal while the football was spinning.

Jason and Travis Kelce react to Jake’s trick shot field goal

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said, “He’s already better than me,” referring to his two failed field goal attempts on College GameDay last Saturday.

His brother, Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, agreed saying, “Ten times better than you.”

“First, when you saw it, you didn’t really see anything, but then when they said it, it was really exciting,” said Jake.

Field goals for hurricane relief efforts

Jake was featured on the show for participating in a joint campaign between Vans and Timberland, which encouraged people to send in field goal attempts for hurricane relief efforts. The companies agreed to donate $100 per attempt posted online using the hashtag “KickItForward,” up to a maximum of 1,000 kicks.

Having done trick shots since he was four years old, Jake found this challenge easy, so he added a little twist to it.

“I think it makes people happy when they see a little kid trying to do this stuff that’s pretty hard to do, that some adults can’t even do, myself included,” said Jake’s father, Chad Vargo.

More trick shots to come

Looking ahead, Jake is already thinking about his next challenge.

“Dude Perfect has plastic bottles that they use. So doing some trick shots with that, like knocking it down or something,” said Jake.

Besides skills…Jake’s also got a healthy amount of confidence. When asked if he thinks he’s better at kicking field goals than Jason Kelce, he responded, “Yeah.”

“That was an awesome trick shot, Jake. Who knows? Maybe if Jason works hard enough, he can be as good as you one day,” said Travis Kecle on the podcast.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!