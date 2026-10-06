Naperville bulk leaf collection dates announced for the fall 

The city of Naperville has announced the dates residents can have their leaves picked up for free as part of the city’s ‘Bulk Curbside Leaf Collection Program’.

To participate, city officials say residents should rake leaves in their yard into the street next to their curb by 6 a.m. the day each collection period starts.

There will be three two-week-long collection opportunities: the first starting October 19, the second November 2, and the third November 16. The program will end on November 25.

Leaf pile tips and tracking progress

The city says taking the time to rake leaves out of yards at the start of every two-week collection period helps crews keep up with the workload and avoid having to work around winter weather.

They advise residents to avoid raking leaves over storm drains and parking on leaves already raked into the street. The city also asks that branches, rocks, twigs, or any items other than leaves be kept out of leaf piles, as they can cause issues with the equipment.

Specific days and times for pickup cannot be provided, as weather may impact when crews will be available, but residents can track their progress with the city’s online interactive map.

Remaining yard waste pickup window

Following the bulk collection period, the city says residents can still have their leaves and yard waste picked up for free from November 2 through December 11 as part of its ‘Free Bagged Leaf and Yard Waste Collection Program’.

During this period, the city says the usual stickers for yard waste bag collection won’t be needed

Residents can put the bagged waste in a 32-gallon paper yard waste bag, well-marked 32-gallon trash can, or two-wheeled cart, and place it by the curb at 6 a.m. on their normal trash day.

City yard waste collection ends on December 11 and will resume March 15 next year.

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