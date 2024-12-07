Naperville business gives back to nonprofits through Givemas

A Naperville business recently welcomed five area nonprofits to pick out items for free at its holiday event.

Everything from winter hats to baby strollers was available at Waident Technology Solutions’, 1809 N. Mill St., Suite A, inaugural Givemas event on Thursday morning.

“The best part about Givemas, for me, is just helping people,” said John Ahlberg, CEO of Waident Technology Solutions. “We’re like, ‘Great, instead of helping ourselves and helping our clients, now we can help more people in the city of Naperville, so for me it’s fun… We have several not-for-profits coming to our pop-up shop.”

Waident brings the ‘Givemas’ spirit to Naperville

The Givemas guests included Loaves & Fishes Community Services, KidsMatter, Community Access Naperville, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Journeys | The Road Home, a homeless shelter in Palatine.

“We have a bunch of step stools, a bunch of the baby things… we spread out into six different rooms trying to do things, so it’s all here,” said Ahlberg. “Someone took a bunch of toys because they knew there’s a bunch of kids that would appreciate that.”

“People started coming in at 10:00 a.m., we’ve already had some groups go through,” said John Ahlberg, CEO of Waident Technology Solutions.

If Waident still has leftover gifts from the initial Givemas run…

“Next week, we’re teeing up more not-for-profits to come get more things,” said Ahlberg.

A few employees got in on the Givemas fun with costumes at Waident’s winter wonderland.

“Mrs. Claus said, ‘I’ll dress up as Mrs. Claus!’ The other volunteer was like, ‘I have an outfit, I’ll wear it!’ “They’re all having a good time, and they’re dressing up, and it’s the Givemas spirit,” said Ahlberg.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!