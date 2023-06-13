Naperville car accident leaves several injured and road closed

A car accident in Naperville left several people injured and a major road closed for several hours today.

What happened?

Around 7:30 a.m., a 2015 Ford Escape headed south on Plainfield/Naperville Road left its lane and crossed into oncoming traffic near the intersection at Leverenz Road. That vehicle then hit two others and several more became involved with the collision and debris.

Car accident’s injuries and impact

Three people went to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries, with one person in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit arrived on scene to investigate. Plainfield/Naperville Road was closed in both directions from the time of the accident to about 1 p.m. but is now back open to traffic.

Information sought

No citations have been issued and the investigation remains ongoing. The Naperville police ask anyone with information about the accident to contact their traffic unit at 630-420-8833.

