Naperville celebrates 2023 Veterans Day

Over 100 people gathered at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion Saturday morning for Naperville’s Veterans Day program, hosted by the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Past and present military members honored in Naperville

The event took place in front of the city’s replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance, which will be up through Nov. 13.

“We gather to recognize our veterans, to remember those who are no longer with us, and to thank those men and women for their service and their sacrifices,” said Marine Veteran Lawrence Thomas Nyman. “Ensuring that all Americans can enjoy the liberties and freedoms this country offers.”

During the program, the Honor Guard presented honors and the Naperville Municipal Band played The Star-Spangled Banner and the United States Armed Forces Medley.

Veterans and their families

Commander of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 Leo Jaime took time to thank those closest to veterans.

“We also recognize and honor our veterans’ families, especially our Gold Star families who are here today with us,” said Jaime. “Without them, we the veterans, would not be able to endure the hardship of that call to duty.”

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli emphasized the importance of teaching the community about the sacrifices of those who served our country.

“It is our responsibility as a community to teach younger generations that the freedoms they enjoy today are due to the veterans’ service in the past, and to those actively serving now,” said Wehrli. “To every veteran here today, on the behalf of the entire City of Naperville, thank you. Those two words will never be enough, but we will never stop saying them.”

NCTV17 thanks all veterans for their service.

