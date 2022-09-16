Naperville Celebrates Constitution Week

Friday morning Naperville mayor Steve Chirico joined the Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to commemorate Constitution Week, which runs from September 17 to 23.

What is Constitution Week?

“We have Constitution Week coming up and we’re always very excited about it. The DAR groups from all over the country, because our group was responsible for getting it really started in this country and saying ‘Yes, we need to champion our Constitution,” said Daughters of the American Revolution member Sarah Adamson.

The historic document was first signed on September 17, 1787. Nearly 170 years later, the DAR pushed for a resolution launching Constitution Week. It was signed into law in 1956.

“This was a national policy enacted by Eisenhower across our country. It’s a celebration and recognition of this document,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

Ways to Celebrate

Here in Naperville, the DAR works with the public library to commemorate the special week.

“We set up library displays, and the librarians will pull the Constitution books for the children to read and to learn about our Constitution,” said Adamson.

Ring the Bell

Friday morning, Mayor Chirico read a special proclamation at City Hall to note the special week. The DAR group then headed to Naper Elementary School for a ceremonial bell ringing.

“Today marks the 235th anniversary of the ringing of the bell across America. That can include firehouse bells, our good ole Naper Bell; that is a brass bell. It’s just beautiful that we have that here, and it encourages everyone to stop and reflect,” said Adamson.

“These ladies I know they work hard on it and to make that they can do what they can to really just let our residents know and remind them that this is something that’s worth fighting for,” said Chirico.

History Lesson

By taking part in these tributes, the DAR hopes to share a piece of history, and inspire some thought in those who benefit from the freedoms the document provides.

“I hope that people take away a little bit of self-reflection on our history and that they stop and really think about what our forefathers, mothers, and our people did for this country,” said Adamson.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo reports.