Naperville Central responds to bomb threat, police investigating

Naperville Central High School received a bomb threat this afternoon, prompting a hold-in-place order, according to Linda LaCloche, director of communications for the city of Naperville.

Investigation ongoing

LaCloche said Naperville police responded to Naperville Central at 2 p.m. after receiving a bomb threat.

She said officers are still on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

LeeAnn Betz, director of communications for Naperville School District 203, told NCTV17 around 3:20 p.m. that students and staff were safe and supervised.

To be cautious, Naperville Central also delayed student dismissal today, Betz said.

NCTV17 will update as more info becomes available.

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