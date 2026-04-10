Naperville Central shifts to e-learning day due to school threat

Naperville Central High School has moved to an e-learning day after a threat involving the campus was reported to the Naperville Police Department on Thursday night.

School officials exercising caution

School officials say “the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities” and made the decision out of an “abundance of caution,” as they continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of the threat.

“We recognize the deep frustration and anxiety these repeated disruptions cause our families. These incidents are part of a troubling trend in the Chicagoland area,” District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said in a letter to the Naperville School District 203 community. “Regardless of the source or intent, we treat every threat with the highest level of urgency.”

Counseling available virtually

According to Naperville Central Principal Jackie Thornton, the school will have counselors available virtually to support any students who may need one in this situation.

School schedule alterations

As for the day’s schedule, students were told to log in by 9 a.m. to begin their online classes. The building is closed to all students and non-essential staff with all morning extracurricular activities and athletics canceled. A decision on afternoon activities has not been made at the time of this post.

NCTV17 will provide more information as it becomes available.

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