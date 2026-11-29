Naperville Central High School social studies teacher Randall Smith will receive the Award for Global Understanding Given in Honor of James M. Becker.

He’s expected to be honored this week at the National Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference.

Smith awarded for Illinois Global Scholar contributions

Smith was recognized for his work with Naperville Central’s Illinois Global Scholar and for helping students broaden their understanding of the world, the NCSS said in a press release.

Illinois school districts can award the Illinois Global Scholar Certificate to students who complete coursework, service learning, global collaboration and a capstone project, demonstrating global competence.

“Randy’s recognition is a wonderful reflection of his dedication to helping students see beyond their own experiences and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them,” said Jackie Thornton, NCHS principal. “He encourages students to think critically, consider different perspectives, and make meaningful connections between what they learn in the classroom and the world beyond it. We’re incredibly proud of Randy and thrilled to see his commitment to students recognized.”

NCSS recipients honored at annual conference

Smith will be awarded at the NCSS Annual Conference in Chicago, Dec. 4 through 6. He is one of 10 recipients of various awards given this year.

“Your innovative research and classroom leadership provide educators nationwide with the tools to practice the full breadth of our discipline with continuous purpose,” said Joe Schmidt, NCSS president, said of the 2026 recipients. “We celebrate your dedication to elevating social studies education and honoring the extraordinary teachers who bring our field to life day in and day out.”

NCSS is the largest professional organization for social studies education. Its mission is to lead, serve and support teachers, faculty, and administrators in social studies disciplines. Each year, the NCSS awards social studies educators across the nation for their contributions to the field.

Featured image courtesy: Naperville Community School District 203

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