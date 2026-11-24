Jackie Thornton of Naperville Central High School was named the 2027 DuPage Region High School Principal of the Year.

Thornton applauded by District 203 community

Naperville Community School District 203 announced the recognition in an Instagram post.

“From math teacher to principal, Jackie has dedicated much of her career to the Naperville Central community. Her commitment to students, support of staff, and passion for bringing people together make this recognition especially meaningful,” the district said in the post.

As a region winner, Thornton is now in the running to be selected by the IPA as High School Principal of the Year.

“Jackie is an exceptional leader who cares deeply about the students, staff, and families she serves,” Superintendent Dan Bridges said in a statement. “What makes this recognition especially meaningful is her longstanding connection to Naperville Central.”

Thornton began her tenure as Naperville Central’s principal in 2022. She had previously served for 19 years as the school’s assistant principal for curriculum and instruction.

“She has spent much of her career helping this school community grow and thrive, and she leads with a genuine commitment to the people around her,” Bridges said.

IPA awards recognize leadership, impact

The Illinois Principals Association selects regional winners each year for principals and assistant principals for elementary, middle and high school.

The principals are recognized for demonstrating a positive impact on education and child advocacy; earning respect from students, staff and community; and showing strong leadership in their school and community, among other criteria.

“We’re incredibly proud to see her dedication and leadership recognized by her peers,” Bridges said.

Featured image courtesy: Naperville Community School District 203

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