Naperville chef takes national spotlight on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

A Naperville chef will soon represent the city on national television. Alonso Beckford, Chef for The Matrix Club, will be on the newest season of the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Cooking up inspiration from family

“It was a great experience, definitely a lot of stress,” said Beckford, whose passion for cooking started when he was just five years old, taking inspiration from two influential women in his life.

“My godmother was the first person to sit down and teach me how to read recipes and we baked a cake together,” he said. “I used to watch [my grandmother]. She had her own gardens. She used to pick her own vegetables. Every time I went over there, she was always cooking.”

He would go on to culinary school in Miami and has cooked professionally for restaurants all over the country. He came to Naperville two years ago to be head chef at The Matrix Club, a large banquet and performance hall that also features a restaurant – The Matrix Room – open five days a week.

Casting for “Chopped”

When Beckford saw a casting call for chefs to be on “Chopped,” he got fired up at the opportunity.

“I just took a chance. I wanted to see where it’d get me and I got a reply back, saw the interview process, which took about six months,” said Beckford. “I was happy they liked me and asked me to be on the show.”

In October, he flew to New York City for production. Beckford and three other contestants competed to cook up the best dishes they could using several surprise ingredients for a panel of judges.

“Judges were great. I had a great time, [but] definitely brutal,” said Beckford. “I met some very talented people from across America. It definitely humbles you a lot!”

This season’s twist

Folding into the mix was this season’s newest twist, “Name Your Price,” in which the contestants start with $10,000 and have a bidding war for a fourth item to use, with the remaining cash being prize money for the winner.

“That really threw a big curveball into the situation and made it interesting,” said Beckford.

He hopes people tune in and says viewers can expect to see “a lot of fun, a lot of creativity, and a lot of panic.”

So will Beckford’s dishes delight or will he be on the chopping block? Find out when his episode debuts on Tuesday, January 14, at 7 p.m. The Matrix Club invites the community to join them at that time for a viewing party in support of their chef.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!