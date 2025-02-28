Naperville Chick-fil-A owner Julia Mueller leads with a heart for hospitality

The first Naperville Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened its doors, and owner-operator Julia Mueller has the “pleasure” of serving the community where her passion for entrepreneurship and hospitality started.

Hospitality with heart

Growing up as one of ten siblings, Mueller says service to others became second nature.

“We always were serving each other, and I grew up in our local church, and that was a part that was ingrained in me as well, just always looking to serve our community,” she said.

It was at the Community Christian Church where Mueller got her first taste of the business world, working at its Ground Level Coffee Shop.

“That really started my desire for business ownership and entrepreneurship and what was next for me, even at the age of 16,” she said.

Julia Mueller is leading by example

Fast forward to today, Mueller says life’s come full circle, now leading 175 employees, many of whom are working their first jobs, at Naperville’s new Chick-fil-A on Ogden Avenue.

“I lead by example,” Mueller said. “I’m shoulder to shoulder with my team, whether that leads me to the breading table or bagging orders. I’m very present in my restaurant. I want to make sure I know my team and my team knows me.”

Entrepreneurship journey comes full circle

Mueller’s journey with Chick-fil-A started in 2018, working as the director of operations for the Fox Valley location and then relocating to South Bend, Indiana, to be a franchise owner-operator there.

“We moved there to hire the whole team, open the restaurant, and do all things Chick-fil-A.”

When she got the news that corporate was going to be opening its first Naperville location, she jumped at the chance to take ownership of it. Mueller and her family moved back to the area in December as the business was still under construction.

“This is home for us. This is where our family is, our community is,” said Mueller. “All the people that we love are here.”

Putting faith into the Naperville Chick-fil-A

That faith that had become so important to Mueller growing up was something she wanted to incorporate into the restaurant during the build-out.

“Behind this wall, I stood here and wrote scriptures on the wall, things to bless the community, bless the team, pray over the people that would come into the restaurant, just that this would be a place we could create a community in,” said Mueller.

That community came together for the grand opening at the 1159 E. Ogden Ave. location on Thursday, Feb. 27. Mueller says in the short time since, she’s already seen growth in her young team.

“These days a lot of kids are on their phones. They don’t learn that natural communication. So getting the opportunity to see them do that and engage with others, that’s what brings me joy.”

