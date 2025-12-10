Naperville Church moves toward landmark approval

Naperville’s First Congregational Church is one step closer to becoming landmarked.

On December 4, the Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously in favor of recommending the historic protection for the church, located at 25 East Benton Avenue.

The vote clears the way for the proposal to be taken up by the Naperville City Council.

“I love this church, I feel so lucky to be able to be the Pastor, and the history is so beautiful, the commitment to social justice and to really changing the world and knowing that that’s not just our history, that’s our present and our future too,” said Rev. Kari Nicewander, Pastor at First Congregational Church

Landmarking efforts started by longtime member

The effort to get First Congregational Church landmarked started with longtime member Vicki Keller.

“I guess it’s just because I love this church, and I’ve been a member since 1969, and it’s worth saving,” said Keller.

She said she was reading the newspaper one day when she saw the Beidelman furniture building had been designated a local landmark. Keller said she thought, ‘Why not do the same for the church?’

“You don’t know what the future holds. And there’s been a congregation in this church since 1906. So, just wanted to save it,” she said.

Keller said she got approval from the church council and the congregation, and the committee was formed, in partnership with Naperville Preservation Inc.

The group spent 6 months carefully assembling their application. They had to meet several specific criteria, as outlined by the city for landmarking.

Oldest church in DuPage County

One requirement: the building must be more than 50 years old.

First Congregational Church was founded in 1833 and is the oldest church in DuPage County. Back at its start, members would gather under a tree, and then went from house to house, barns, schools, and even a tent.

Their first building was erected in 1846, but it was ultimately replaced by the current structure in 1906.

Notable Napervillians attend the First Congregational Church

Another criterion for landmarking is that the building must be owned or occupied by someone of historical importance.

“This is where Vicki’s committee just shines, said Jane Burke, secretary of Naperville Preservation, Inc. “They did such terrific research that talked about early members of the congregation who sort of made the church happen, made the building happen. And even earlier than that. And then they talked about all of the wonderful members of the congregation subsequent to that, who have really built the culture that is entwined in the building.”

Those members include Israel and Avis Blodgett, who were important to the abolitionist movement, as well as Genevieve Brayton Towsley, a journalist and historian whose sculpture was installed in downtown Naperville in 1999.

Other criteria include any connection to any significant events, as well as how and who built it.

A sense of community

Doing all that work, according to Keller, made her realize it was more than just about gathering records for an application.

“We’ve had so many of the congregants come up and say to us, and say, ‘We didn’t know that, we are so excited to read these things about the church.’ I think it’s brought the congregation closer together, “ said Keller.

As Burke explained, “A community’s sense of its heritage and its culture is very much related to places. And if the places are not there, then it’s much more difficult for the community to have the sense of its history.”

That history is part of Naperville’s identity, Keller said, which she wants safeguarded for generations to come.

“Somebody will say to me, ‘What church do you go to?’ ‘First Congregational Church.’ And they kind of look at you, puzzling. And I said, ‘It’s the big limestone church with the green doors.’ ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve been by that.’”

The proposal is expected to go before city council in January 2026.

