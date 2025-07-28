Naperville City Council approves 90-unit rental development plan  

A new 90-unit rental housing development on Naperville’s northeast side, is moving forward, following a series of approvals from city decision-makers at a recent meeting

The Residences at Naper and Plank is set to take root on an 8.21-acre site, currently just outside Naperville’s city limits in unincorporated DuPage County. Naper Boulevard is immediately east of the site, Plank Road is to the south, and Ogden Avenue is to the north.

34 townhomes and 56 rowhomes in Naper and Plank development

The project proposal includes a mixture of 34 townhomes and 56 rowhomes, ranging in size from 1,550 to 1,950 square feet. Two- and three-bedroom configurations are a part of the plan. Monthly rents could be in the range of $3,900 to $5,000.

At a meeting Tuesday, July 15, the Naperville City Council approved the annexation of the site as part of a larger package of votes. The council’s affirmation came after a public hearing, where nearby residents weighed in with concerns related to traffic, density and compatibility with the surrounding area.

Traffic impact a prevailing concern among neighbors

The impact the Residences at Naper and Plank will have on area roadways, upon completion, was a frequent concern raised during the public hearing. Similar concerns were shared in May, when the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the project, before forwarding it on to the council with a favorable recommendation.

Lincoln Property Company, which is behind a number of residential developments throughout the Chicago region, did perform a traffic study a year ago. Concerned neighbors took aim at the study’s findings, pointing out the July data was collected when school is not in session.

The data was also collected before the popular, nearby 7 Brew Coffee establishment opened its doors at 1203 Iroquois Ave.

“Since the opening of Costco, Amazon Fresh, and many smaller shops, like 7 Brew, traffic in this area has increased dramatically,” Kevin Madden, one of more than a half-dozen residents, said in comments shared with the council.

Alice Chin, a local real estate broker, also shared concerns about the traffic impact.

“Accidents are already a frequent occurrence at Naper and Ogden,” Chin said. “As a local resident, I see the difficulties that the Plank Road corridor presents every single day. The road is extremely narrow; it runs at a sharp angle, and it makes turning very dangerous.”

Lincoln representatives say project has minimal traffic impact

Luay Aboona, principal with KLOA Inc., handled the traffic analysis on behalf of Lincoln Property Company. At the council meeting, he spoke to the study, its timing and asserted a deeper review also took place.

Speaking to the timing of last July’s counts, Aboona said, “That was the time when the study needed to be completed, but as a part of our due diligence, we do compare the count data with other available data in the area.”

“We have done other studies in the area over time, so we were able to compare the accuracy of the data against the counts of the area when schools were in session,” Aboona added. “We also look at data published by the Illinois Department of Transportation.”

During peak morning and evening hours, Aboona asserted traffic counts between no-build and the development’s projected conditions were similar to one another.

Vince Rosanova of the Naperville-based real estate law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker served as a spokesperson for the project at the council meeting. Rosanova said Residences at Naper and Plank is well suited for the property, pointing to already-in-place municipal documents.

“Back in 2010, the city did the Plank Road Study, which is a comprehensive plan supplement, which specifically evaluated this property,” Rosanova said. “The guiding documents for this very specific parcel of land have been very much consistent and in place for 15 years.”

Ultimately, Rosanova said, Lincoln representatives worked “in accordance with the city’s vision for this property, with no deviations.”

Council votes 8-1 in favor of project proposal

At the July 15 meeting, the council voted, 8-1, in favor of The Residences at Naper and Plank, by virtue of adopting a series of agenda items. Among them: the annexation agreement for the site, rezoning the land so it fits into Naperville’s municipal code, a conditional-use plan and a document outlining the public improvements in the area.

Councilman Nate Wilson cast the dissenting votes for the project, citing concerns of its compatibility with other established areas nearby.

“Looking at the aerial view, this does not seem like it fits,” Wilson said. “It’s seemingly out of place.”

Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh, however, maintained a different perspective and noted some of the past development attempts at the site, including a denser proposal that eventually fizzled.

“The big apartment complex, with the 260-odd-something units was very large, and this is quite an improvement in its size,” Longenbaugh said. “I actually do think it fits. When you look down Ogden, this is transitional. I think it is appropriate.”

Image courtesy: Lincoln Property Co.

