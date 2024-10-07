Naperville City Council denies restaurateur’s valet parking request  

AltaVida, a Latin-themed restaurant in Naperville, was recently denied a request to offer valet parking outside of its establishment, following a 7-2 vote from the City Council.

Representatives with the eatery at 16 W. Jefferson Ave. were seeking the creation of what formally is known as a valet parking transfer zone on Jefferson Avenue, east of Washington Street, which is necessary for a service such as valet parking.

Several speakers shared concerns about the proposal, though AltaVida ownership said it was designed to help customers as they launch their business in an area where parking has been cited as a challenge.

City staff supported it

While a majority of the council voted against AltaVida’s permit for a valet parking transfer zone, city staffers were supportive of the request, as noted in a memo from William J. Novack, who is Naperville’s city engineer and director of transportation, engineering and development.

“A valet transfer zone previously operated in this location, and staff did not observe there to be a significant impact on traffic operations,” Novack wrote.

A 21-year-old city ordinance set the parameters for creating valet parking transfer zones in Naperville’s downtown commercial corridor with the intent of regulating such services and ensuring safety and mobility in highly trafficked areas.

Based on the ordinance, an individual zone can serve one or more businesses and use up to three parallel parking spaces, once approved. The zones are enforceable from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Novak said the city currently has five active valet parking transfer zones.

‘A difficult time finding parking’

Several representatives with AltaVida spoke to the council about their request, and the rationale behind it, at the recent meeting, which occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“We just opened three months ago,” Mary Moy-Gregg said. “We welcome everybody, but we’re in the busiest, most dense location. What’s happening is our business is slowly growing. We had hired a lot of people, and we wanted to have great service. What’s happened is 60% of our customers that come there have a difficult time finding parking.”

Edwin Rios, who is also associated with AltaVida, said the business is enduring “significant growing pains” as it gets established within the community with a desire to offer top-quality service.

“We are growing with our sets of challenges. This is strictly about convenience,” Rios said. “The other thing I’ll add is we’re not alone. Our friends next door would be more than willing to collaborate with us and any other business on Jefferson Avenue to provide this service.”

TAB reviewed, DNA opposed it

Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor serves as the council liaison for the city’s Transportation Advisory Board (TAB), as well as the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA). Taylor, who opposed the zone request, indicated TAB had no recommendation with a split 3-3 vote, and DNA members voted against the proposal

Speaking to DNA’s reasons for the “no” vote, Taylor said, “One of them is the traffic congestion, which is a concern I personally had and shared at a TAB meeting.”

Under the proposal, Taylor said another issue raised was the scope of the application and its impact. “It’s not to be shared with the other downtown restaurants, and that’s problematic in itself,” she said. “They’re taking away a multi-zone loading zone, which has 15- and 30-minute parking right there for their one restaurant.”

Several councilmembers, including Ian Holzhauer, said they were empathetic to any operational challenges outside AltaVida, despite casting the “no” votes.

“This is a business with positive intent, trying to make it easier on their patrons, and I wish them the very best of luck in a difficult economic time for restaurants,” Holzhauer said. “However, there isn’t enough space at Washington and Jefferson for valet service. Unfortunately, I cannot support this proposal.”

Councilmembers Paul Leong and Josh McBroom cast the “yes” votes in support of AltaVida’s request.

