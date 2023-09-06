Naperville City Council eliminates commuter parking permits, implements daily fee

The Naperville City Council passed an ordinance to eliminate commuter parking permits in the city and create a daily fee for commuters who use the Route 59 and downtown Naperville train station parking lots.

The dais chose a $3 flat fee across the city over a $2 or $5 daily fee depending on the lot. The ordinance was finalized at Tuesday’s council meeting through an 8-1 vote.

Daily fees for commuters

The $3 daily fee will be in effect at Naperville train station parking lots starting Jan. 1, 2024. Weekly train passes will include a 5% discount ($14.25), and monthly train passes will have 10% discount ($54).

Commuters can pay by cash or credit through daily fee parking machines at each station, or the PayByPhone app on their smartphones.

Ordinance designed to use more commuter spaces

Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh said commuter parking lots have been underutilized.

“We want to make sure that parking is equitable and fair for all commuters,” said Longenbaugh. “A lot of the permit lots have been empty because people have been abusing it. They hold onto the (permit) and they don’t use it.”

Longenbaugh also touched on the financial deficit of the city’s current permit system.

“The city (also) needs to maintain these lots, whether it’s snow removal and painting the lines and all that maintenance,” said Longenbaugh. “We need the parking revenue in order to at least break even, and unfortunately, we’re operating under a deficit.”

The lone no vote was from Councilman Nate Wilson, who was in favor of daily fees but wanted a $2.50 rate and a $5 option for people who want a priority space in commuter lots.

