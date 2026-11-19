Naperville City Council is seeking applicants for a soon-to-be vacant seat following Councilman Ian Holzhauer’s resignation next month.

Filling Councilman Ian Holzhauer’s position

Holzhauer was voted into the DuPage County Board in November’s General Election and will resign from his current role on Dec. 1. Following his resignation, the council will have 60 days to select someone to fill the vacancy and serve until April 2029, when the term ends.

How to qualify for a council seat

To qualify for this position, residents must:

Be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age

Be eligible to vote in Naperville

Have been a Naperville resident for at least one year before January 19, 2027

Have no outstanding debts or taxes to the city

Have not been convicted of a felony or infamous crime, unless the individual has regained their rights

Submitting for consideration

Anyone wishing to be considered to fill the vacancy should send their name, address and a statement of interest to the City Manager’s Office by December 8, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Written submissions must be one page in length, while video submissions must be under two minutes long. Written submissions should be emailed to City Manager Doug Krieger. Video submissions can be delivered in person to the City Manager’s Office at the Naperville Municipal Center on a USB flash drive.

When the appointment will be approved

Naperville City Council will approve the appointment in a vote at its January 19, 2027 meeting, to be effective as soon as the resolution is adopted. The new council member will also be sworn in at the meeting.

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