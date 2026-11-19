A recent proposal to develop a framework around future decisions within the Naperville Electric Utility early in the new year was met with questions and comments around timing.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, Councilman Benjamin White asked for support from his elected colleagues to direct staff to develop a plan for the next-step decision-making process that is on the horizon. However, White ultimately was the only member on the dais to raise his hand in support of the proposal.

White outlines why he wanted the deep dive

In his motion, White proposed having a workshop incorporated into a city council meeting — either the sole one in January or the first one in February.

The council’s last deep dive discussion about the electric utility occurred in late September. A vision statement was created at the meeting.

White said a discussion early in the year could help build off the last review.

“As we looked at our vision statement, we laid out certain things like affordability, reliability, and those types of things,” White said. “I think we need to get to a point where we can define, ‘What are we talking about by those particular measures?’”

The city remains in a contract through 2035 with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency to procure energy for its local electric utility.

Rate study, election season, director search

Other councilmembers gave numerous reasons for not supporting an early-in-the-year workshop on the decision-making framework White proposed.

“I appreciate the spirit of it, certainly, and I think it’s certainly going to be necessary,” Councilman Patrick Kelly said. “To me, the question would be the timing of it. I don’t personally think January or February is the right time.”

Kelly said the timing of a forthcoming rate study is one reason he is not supportive of the winter planning exercise.

“In talking to staff about it, I think they’ve been pretty consistent in their recommendation that this should happen in conjunction with the rate study next summer,” Kelly said. “I think the reasons for that make sense, so I struggle with telling them, ‘No, we should move it up, because we want to do it sooner.’”

Kelly also noted election season will kick into high gear in February.

“I hesitate as this current body to set policy through a workshop and kind of place that on to a council that might look very different,” Kelly added.

White countered that the framework and timetable he was proposing could still be valuable and serve the new council — in whatever form it takes — in May.

“From a timing standpoint, I think business for the council should continue,” White said. “I know there’s elections and so on, but I do think this does need to happen. I guess what I’m looking at is to get the framework down.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer pointed to another reason to consider when the next workshop-level discussion should occur: the hiring of a new electric utility director.

Earlier this month, the city announced it was searching for a new director to succeed Brian Groth. In May, Groth was involved in an accident outside work and has been unable to continue in the role.

“With the hiring of the electric director being so close. I’m not sure I would have that discussion in January and then hire a new electric director a couple weeks later,” Holzhauer said.

City Manager Doug Krieger shed light on when the new director might be named.

“We will have one when we find the right one, is kind of the short answer,” Krieger said. “In our discussions with the firm that is assisting with the recruitment, they felt fairly positive that we could have the process completed before the end of the year.”

Resident urges council to take action

During public forum at the recent meeting, resident Richard Stark spoke to the council about setting the date for the next workshop.

Stark said the September workshop produced “one important accomplishment,” being the vision statement.

“However, far less attention was given to the decision framework that should guide future decisions,” he said. “Approximately three minutes were spent discussing a decision framework, while more than 30 minutes were devoted to gathering feedback on the four options.”

The four options included joint action agency participation, market participation with asset ownership, market participation without asset ownership, and an outright sale of the utility.

Selling the utility was not supported at the September workshop. Two options — joint action agency and market participation without asset ownership — garnered the most preference and are focal points for city staffers. The market participation with asset ownership option could also return at the council’s direction.

Stark said he believes a follow-up is necessary “to establish benchmarks, targets, and decision criteria.”

“The decision framework is required to evaluate the multiple sourcing, storage, and demand management options, and the strategy development process,” Stark said.

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