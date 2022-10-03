Naperville city councilman Benny White has announced that he’ll be running for Naperville mayor.

Service on Council, IPSD204 Board

White is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, having served 22 years before retiring from active duty in 2008. Before being elected to city council in 2017, he served as a board member on the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education for five years.

“Protect Naperville’s Long-Term Progress”

In his press release, he pointed to Naperville’s nationally recognized schools, park district programs and libraries as reasons he and his wife Kim were drawn to move here 17 years ago, after being relocated to Illinois by the Army.

“As Naperville takes the lead on gun safety, 21st century policing and public/mental health, we need a proven leader who will protect Naperville’s long-term progress. And, as Naperville attracts new residents and businesses, we need a Mayor whose experienced leadership can ensure that all voices are heard. And, as national politics devolves into partisan ship, we need a Mayor who leads confidently by putting people and principles over politics and can engage and energize our youth,” said White in his press release.

Chirico Not Seeking Third Term

Current mayor Steve Chirico recently announced that he would not be seeking a third term. “It’s time to let someone else chart this community’s course alongside the entire City Council and our professional hardworking City staff,” said Chirico in a Facebook post.

A Commitment to Naperville

“Naperville’s commitment to progress, diversity, and responsible government has put our city on the map, “ said White in his press release. White said he wants Naperville to continue to thrive as the “safest and best place to live in America.”

Councilman Benny White is the council liaison to Naperville Community Television, Channel 17.

Other Candidates

Currently the only other candidate to announce a run for Naperville mayor is longtime Naperville Liquor Commissioner and business executive Scott Wehrli. The Consolidated Municipal Election will be held April 4, 2023.

NCTV17 Staff Reports

