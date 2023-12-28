Naperville Community Job Fair coming in January

The Naperville Park District and KidsMatter are hosting the annual Naperville Community Job Fair.

It will be at the Fort Hill Activity Center on Jan 6. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

What to expect at the 2024 Naperville Community Job Fair

Representatives from Naperville area businesses and the Naperville Park District will be ready to connect with attendees at the job fair. There will be full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions for job seekers, ranging from high school students to senior adults.

Attendees can also have their resumes reviewed, participate in mock interviews, and receive information on financial literacy.

The event is free and no registration is required.

It is sponsored by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicor Gas, Career & Networking Center, and the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise.

Photo courtesy: The Naperville Park District

