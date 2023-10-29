Naperville community turns out for annual Turning Pointe Pumpkin Races

On Saturday, different pumpkins, big and small, race against each other in a track competition as part of the seventh annual Naperville Pumpkin Race, hosted by the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Custom-made pumpkins compete in races, with the fastest reaching the championship round. It’s an exciting event for everyone to enjoy.

Seventh annual Naperville pumpkin races

“Today at Rotary Hill, we are at the Naperville Pumpkin Race. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation has put on the pumpkin race for the last seven years. We are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to the community for a fun, all age, all ability level,” said Turning Pointe Advancement Director Barb Brauer.

Turning Pointe, students were able to create their own pumpkins for the races as well as make pumpkin kits for attendees to purchase for $25.

“Our students and our adult students put together these pumpkin kits for vocational training is how it started, and we sold this year 600 kids. We sent them out to 18 different states all over the country, and we’re proud to celebrate today with the community, and we are able to pay adults with autism to be able to do that business,” said Brauer.

Community fun with racing pumpkins and Halloween costumes

Community members were also able to race their pumpkins and dress up in their Halloween costumes. Other enjoyable activities include Naperville’s Pinot’s Palette, face painting, a children’s costume contest, and a pumpkin decoration contest.

“We always have very unique pumpkins that come out our classroom ends at a Turning Pointe race against each other. So they each make unique pumpkins, and the community comes out and is fun to see what the community comes up with and that artistic ability and that’s out there for these pumpkin races,” said Brauer.

Building awareness for autism advocacy

The Turning Pointe Autism Foundation offers programs for kids and young adults with autism. The annual pumpkin race event serves a dual purpose by raising awareness about autism and the foundation itself, all while adding some Halloween-themed entertainment for the community to enjoy.

“Turning Pointe is proud to have this event for all the families in the community and all ability level so everybody can come out and enjoy the pumpkin races together,” said Brauer.

