Naperville crime stoppers offer cash reward

By: Joe Kennedy, NCTV17
Published: July 25, 2024 at 7:53 AM CDT

Two pictures from the Naperville Crime Stoppers of the alleged suspects involved with battery. One shows three of them aiming the water bead/gel blasters. Other picture shows all four standing around a table.
The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a Battery incident involving water bead/gel blasters and the theft of an electric Colorway E-Bycycle.

The incident happened at Commissioners Park, located at 5104 248th Avenue, Naperville on July 6, around 8 p.m.

If you have any information, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or the organization’s website. All callers may remain anonymous.

 

