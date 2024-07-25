Naperville crime stoppers offer cash reward

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a Battery incident involving water bead/gel blasters and the theft of an electric Colorway E-Bycycle.

The incident happened at Commissioners Park, located at 5104 248th Avenue, Naperville on July 6, around 8 p.m.

If you have any information, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or the organization’s website. All callers may remain anonymous.

