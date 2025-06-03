Naperville cyclist asks others to join him in pedaling for a purpose

Pedaling for a purpose – that’s the idea behind avid cyclist and Naperville resident Zac Larson’s upcoming Solstice Century ride.

“Solstice Century really began with the idea of helping people achieve a challenge, take on the challenge and say, ‘Maybe, I can do something bigger than I thought I could.’”

The pedaling

That challenge: cycling 100 miles in a single day. Riders begin at Whalon Lake Forest Preserve on the border of Naperville and Bolingbrook, and ride two different 10-mile loops multiple times.

“100 miles is always a challenge because it requires fitness, willpower, and hydration,” said second-time participant Ganerdene Gantumer.

“I’ve been training hard,” said first-time participant Katie Peseski. “My goal is to finish all 100, no matter what I have to do to get there. I’m fairly confident I’m going to get there.”

The purpose

This is Larson’s second year organizing the ride. The local business owner and father of four got the idea for the event after participating in a seven-day bike ride across Iowa called RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), something he wanted to do for his 40th birthday.

“We raised about $25,000 for a community center in Davenport, Iowa, where I’m from,” said Larson. “And what it showed me is that we can do a lot more together.”

So he’s hoping at least 100 members of the Naperville community can raise at least $100,000 for local nonprofits in several categories: mental healthcare, community services, and an international children’s organization. People can join for free but must pledge to raise at least $1,000 to go to one of those three causes.

“It’s pretty special watching the outpouring of support from your friends,” said Peseski. “My two teenage boys are a huge source of encouragement for me. I always want to show them to keep going no matter how hard it is.”

Solstice Century – it’s all in the name

As its name suggests, the Solstice Century ride takes place during the summer solstice, which this year is on Friday, June 20.

“A century ride is a big commitment so the more light we have, the more time we have, the better,” said Larson. “So we chose the longest day of the year, and so hopefully people can take a day [to] come volunteer, come ride.”

After finishing their ride, participants can enjoy live music, beer, and food. There are still opportunities to join in or donate to help Larson reach his goal of 100 people doing 100 miles for $100,000. More information can be found on the Solstice Century website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!