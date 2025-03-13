Naperville D203 plan aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 

A document outlining Naperville School District 203’s commitment to carbon neutrality in the decades ahead has been unveiled after months of review. An advisory group consisting of District 203 staffers and students had a part in developing the concepts and timelines outlined in the plan.

The Carbon Action Plan, as it is being called, fits hand-in-glove into District 203’s strategic goals, and outlines plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over a sustained period of time with the eventual goal of being net-zero by 2050.

District 203 administrators and students gave a presentation on the Carbon Action Plan at a board of education meeting on Monday, March 10. The board is slated to vote on the plan at its next meeting on Monday, March 24.

What’s in the District 203 Carbon Action Plan?

At its core, the Carbon Action Plan fits into one of three buckets: buildings and energy, transportation, and waste. A series of specific plans are outlined in each of the buckets, with the net-zero goal in mind.

Energy efficiency retrofits, food waste reduction, solar panel installations, and composting are among some of the measures outlined in the plan to reduce District 203’s carbon footprint.

Some of the steps within the plan are already in progress. The plan, for instance, calls for a transition to electric buses and electric vehicles, which District 203 has been in the process of rolling out in recent years.

“It is apparent that several departments will need to take the lead for various parts of the plan,” Melanie Brown, director of buildings and grounds, said. “In a school district our size, with a plan that spans that next 25 years, we want to ensure that our intended actions do not get missed along the way.”

13 students took part in recommendations

A total of 13 students from both of District 203’s high schools served on the student advisory group that helped assemble the concepts and goals identified within the plan. Student participants included:

Naperville Central — Michael Kim (senior), Ethan Walsh (senior)

Naperville North — Jenna Bhatt (junior), Naomi Claver (junior), Mary Kate Hall (junior), Izzy Martinson (junior), Varsha Parthasarathy (senior), Rakshita Ruparel (junior), Alyssa Simpson (sophomore), Ziyan Wang (junior), Lauren Weaver (junior), Alex Yaeger (senior), Annabelle Zbiegiel (senior)

Superintendent Dan Bridges said the student input was an important, valued part of assembling the concepts identified within the plan.

“It’s always a pleasure to have some of our students be a part of recommendations for change in our district and things that we can do to be better,” Bridges said.

Chuck Freundt, assistant superintendent for administrative services, said much of the heavy lifting on the plan’s assembly occurred over planning sessions and discussions that took place over a prolonged period of time.

“The work that’s gone into this plan has taken many months.” Freundt said.

A living and breathing document

There are a number of moving parts throughout the Carbon Action Plan and, as such, the concepts and timelines within the plan are subject to change. Freundt described the plan as a “roadmap” in the recent presentation.

“We recognize changes to the plan will be necessary in the years ahead as new research, technology and funding sources become available,” Freundt said.

While the advisory group’s work on identifying the concepts within the Carbon Action Plan has wrapped, Brown said a new group will soon be convened to help navigate any changes in the future.

“We will be establishing a steering committee that will oversee the implementation of the carbon action plan,” Brown said.

District 203 board of education signals support for Carbon Action Plan

Based on preliminary comments at the recent meeting, the board of education indicated they will approve the entire plan when it comes up for a vote at the upcoming March 24 meeting.

Board member Charles Cush lauded administrators for bringing students into the planning process. He encouraged having some of the concepts identified within the plan embedded in curriculum.

“What tremendous learning opportunities, as we’re transforming this district to be net-zero carbon by 2050,” Cush said. “It’s great learning opportunities in science and other areas to get our students some exposure.”

Board member Amanda McMillen echoed similar sentiments as she indicated her support for the plan.

“The icing on top is the student engagement and a way to really intentionally have students learn as an active project that is really making a difference in our community,” McMillen said.

