Naperville DAR remembers veterans with wreath-laying during Christmas season

On Sunday, Dec.17, community members gathered at the Veterans Valor statue in Downtown Naperville for the Fort Payne Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s (NSDAR) annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony.

Laying a wreath at the Veterans Valor statue in Downtown Naperville

“We gathered here today at this annual event at the foot of the Veterans Valor statue, a beacon of courage and sacrifice to honor and remember those brave souls who have served our great nation. It is with a profound sense of gratitude and respect that we stand here to pay tribute to those who have risked all for our liberty,” said Jill Brewer, member of the Ft. Payne Chapter, NSDAR.

Wreath laying for Revolutionary War Patriot John Dudley

After that wreath was placed, the group traveled to the Naperville Cemetery to place a second wreath on the grave of Revolutionary War Patriot John Dudley. Though not a native Napervillian, Dudley died at his son’s home in Lisle Township, and represents all who fought for our freedom.

“In doing this, we remembered not just one soldier, but all soldiers of the Revolutionary War. We remember the birth of this great nation, born out of a fight for independence and freedom, fought by those very patriots and honoring patriots,” said Brewer.

Remembering all veterans during the holiday season

Although Veterans Day is a more traditional day to pay tribute to veterans, the NSDAR believes it’s important to honor them on all holidays.

“We do this around the Christmas season, of course, to participate in the community, but most of all, to let the community and everyone know that we have not forgotten these veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country, both men and women,” said Wrenne Jakubiak, member of the Ft. Payne Chapter, NSDAR.

