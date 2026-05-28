Naperville Daughters of the American Revolution dedicate patriot plaque

The Fort Payne Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution installed a Patriot Plaque at Naperville’s Veterans Park on Sunday, honoring those who contributed to our nation’s independence.

Plaque, Liberty Tree symbolize freedom

At the dedication, Fort Payne Chapter Regent Karen Hartsfield remarked on the event’s significance.

“While our nation will celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in a few weeks, today we celebrate the men and women who stepped up to fight for liberty and a new nation,” Hartsfield said.

The plaque recognizes the sacrifices made by revolutionary men and women to achieve American independence, reading in part, “These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation.”

At the head of the memorial, the group planted a “Liberty Tree,” the shoot of a Jefferson Elm obtained from the Smithsonian.

Historically, the Sons of Liberty stood under the Jefferson Elm in Boston to protest the Stamp Act. The tree is a symbol for freedom and self-determination, the NSDAR said.

A banner listing all 150 of the honored Revolutionary War ancestors of current Fort Payne NSDAR members was also displayed at the dedication ceremony.

Plaque celebrates America’s 250th birthday

The bronze plaque was placed as part of the America 250 celebration of our nation’s independence.

Mayor Scott Wehrli spoke to the symbolism of the event ahead of this year’s Independence Day.

“As we look back on America’s first 250 years, today’s event, and this entire anniversary year, is a reminder that citizenship isn’t just something we learn in a classroom. It’s something we live all day, every day. Service, leadership, civic pride…those are the American values we hold dear and are celebrating this year,” Wehrli said.

National project to raise awareness

As part of a national NSDAR project to celebrate the history of men and women in the revolution, the Fort Payne NSDAR asked the Naperville Park District to identify a location for the marker in 2024. Two years later, the request was fulfilled.

“This plaque isn’t just bronze on black granite,” Wehrli said. “It’s a living reminder of a simple but powerful truth, that service to this country is never forgotten and should never be invisible.”

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