Naperville design firm earns Better Business Bureau 2026 Torch Award

Naperville-based firm Attriya Designs has earned a Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois 2026 Torch Award for Ethics and Excellence in the ‘Women-Owned & Operated’ category, according to a news release.

Who qualifies for the Torch Awards?

Torch Awards are presented by regional BBB chapters and given to businesses that show “a commitment to trust, ethics, and exceptional service,” the BBB said.

Companies need to be operational for at least three years to qualify. Winners are categorized by size and number of employees, as well as in two specialty categories: minority-owned and operated businesses and woman-owned and operated businesses.

Attriya Designs recognized at state level

Attriya Designs was founded by Naperville resident Sudha Sathya.

The business specializes in residential spaces, and, according to its website, the Attriya team brings experience in architecture, interior design, and construction.

The BBB said it chose Attriya Designs for its dedication to quality service.

“The company was built on a clear standard: exceptional spaces should be created through transparency, accountability, and respect,” the BBB said in its release. “From complex renovations to complete home transformations, Attriya brings together thoughtful design, disciplined planning, skilled trade partnerships, and hands-on leadership.”

Sathya said earning a Torch Award meant a great deal to her and her company.

“As a woman entrepreneur, this recognition holds special meaning. It reflects the hard work, perseverance, and values that have shaped Attriya Designs from the beginning. I share this honor with our dedicated team, trade partners, and the clients who have placed their confidence in us,” Sathya said.

Companies making positive strides

Attriya was one of nine companies awarded by the BBB’s Chicago and Northern Illinois chapter this year. BBB CEO Steve J. Bernas said he is excited to recognize businesses making positive strides in their communities.

“The Torch Awards are the highest honor the BBB can award to a business,” Bernas said. “As the world changes at a lightning pace, trust and ethics remain a cornerstone to successful businesses. We are so proud to welcome our new winners into the Torch family.”

Featured image courtesy: Sudha Sathya

Stay in the know — sign up for our daily news update!