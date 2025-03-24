Naperville duo accused of ATM robbery attempt, Lisle store robbery

Two Naperville residents accused of a robbery attempt at a Naperville ATM and then robbing a Lisle store at knifepoint have been ordered to be held in custody until trial, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24, were both charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of attempt armed robbery.

Attempt to rob woman at ATM in Naperville, authorities say

Authorities say the incidents took place on Thursday, March 20. Around 5:30 p.m. Naperville police were called to the Bank of America at 1301 E. Ogden Blvd.for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say while a woman was in her car making a transaction at the bank’s drive-up ATM, a masked suspect, later identified as Frasca, allegedly came up to her on foot with a knife in hand, and told the victim to “give me your s***.”

The woman canceled the transaction and drove off, contacting the police.

Authorities say Frasca then got into a car driven by Bosco. He had allegedly put duct tape on the license plate of the vehicle before the two fled.

Robbery at Quick Stop Pantry in Lisle follows

About twenty minutes later the Lisle Police Department got a call about an armed robbery at the Quick Stop Pantry at 4651 Old Tavern Rd.

Bosco and Frasca had allegedly come in wearing masks and hoodies. Prosecutors say while Frasca waited at the counter, Bosco went behind it as the clerk opened the register. He allegedly pulled out a knife and took $479 from the register, before the two fled.

Both Bosco and Frasca were arrested shortly afterward at Bosco’s home after the two were identified as suspects. As Frasca was being booked at DuPage County Jail, authorities say they discovered the stolen money hidden inside a slit in her bra.

‘Serious consequences’ for these types of offenses

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said threatening people at knifepoint “will not be tolerated in DuPage County”

“A quick trip to the bank or simply working your shift at a local convenience store should never cause anyone to fear for their safety,” Berlin said in the news release. “For our communities to thrive, the type of behavior alleged against these two defendants must be met with responsive and experienced law enforcement and, if found guilty, carry serious consequences.”

“We are all very thankful that neither of the victims were physically harmed,” Berlin further commented.

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres echoed his sentiments.

“Our community will not tolerate those who commit violent crimes and prey on innocent people. The swift apprehension of these armed robbery suspects is a testament to our commitment to holding offenders accountable,” said Arres.

Bosco will next appear in court on April 14, with Frasca slated to appear on April 21.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

