Naperville Election Results 2025

It was a strong night for incumbents in this year’s Naperville consolidated election, as many seemed to clinch their seats for another four years.

Naperville City Council

With all precincts in Will and DuPage counties now reporting, unofficial election results show two incumbents and two newcomers positioned to take the four open slots on the Naperville City Council dais.

The projected winners are incumbent Benny White with 17.43% of the vote, Mary Gibson with 16.05% of the vote, incumbent Ian Holzhauer with 15.64% of the vote, and Ashfaq Syed with 13.99% of the vote.

The divide for the fourth open seat is separated by 2,008 votes, with incumbent Jennifer Bruzan Taylor trailing in fifth place, receiving 11.47% of the vote. Meghna Bansal is in sixth place and has received 10.13% of the vote.

All council members will have four-year terms.

Naperville School District 203

The projected winners for the four open seats on District 203’s school board are Marc Wilensky with 21% of the vote, incumbent Amanda McMillen with 21% of the vote, incumbent Charles Cush with 20% of the vote, and Holly Joy Blastic with 19% of the vote.

Jillian Langer sits in fifth place 730 votes behind Blastic with 17% of the vote.

The winners will serve four-year terms.

Indian Prairie School District 204

The projected winners for the four open seats on District 204’s school board are all incumbents: Laurie Donahue with 24% of the vote, Susan Taylor-Demming with 22% of the vote, Allison Fosdick with 21% of the vote, and Supna Jain with 20% of the vote.

Allison Albert is currently 2,824 votes behind Jain, with 13% of the vote.

All will serve four-year terms.

Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners

The top three projected winners for the four open seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners are incumbents. Leslie Ruffing leads with 20% of the vote, Alison Thompson with 20% of the vote, and Rhonda Ansier with 18% of the vote.

The final spot is led by Aishwarya Balakrishna, who’s the youngest candidate among all four Naperville races running for election, with 17% of the vote.

Zachary W. Jarrell is 2,291 votes behind landing fifth place, with 13% of votes.

All park board commissioners will serve four-year terms.

Voter turnout

Voter turnout in DuPage County is up this year compared to the 2023 consolidated election. Current counts show a 20.96% turnout this year compared to 20.33% in 2023. Of this year’s votes, 31,876 were mail-in ballots, 42,555 early votes cast, and 56,876 in-person day-of voters.

Voter turnout in Will County was down compared to what it was in the 2023 consolidated election. This year Will County had a 15.49% voter turnout, compared to 16.64% in 2023. The data for Will County’s vote breakdown was not immediately available.

The Naperville election results for 2025 are unofficial, with outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots still to be counted, results to be canvassed and then certified at a later date.

To learn more about all of the candidates on the ballot for the 2025 Naperville Election, watch NCTV17’s Meet the Candidates series.