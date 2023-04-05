Naperville election results: Decision 2023

A Naperville native with long-standing family ties to the community will take over as the next mayor of Naperville.

Scott Wehrli declared victory in the mayoral race last night, with unofficial election results showing him earning 53% of the vote. The long-time liquor commissioner, Naperville Park District police officer, and business executive will take over from the current mayor Steve Chirico, who is stepping down after eight years in office.

Fourth seat on Naperville City Council a tight race

The lone incumbent running for Naperville City Council looks to have kept his seat. Unofficial results show Patrick Kelly with 13% of the vote. Joining him on the dais will be newcomers Allison Longenbaugh, with 13% of the vote, and Josh McBroom, with 12% of the vote.

The race for the fourth open seat is still too close to call, with Nate Wilson currently leading Meghna Bansal by 74 votes.

The four new council members will all have four-year terms.

Naperville School District 203 incumbents lock in another term

The two incumbents running for seats on the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education look to have locked in another four-year term. Current tallies show Kristine Gericke with 25.8% of the vote, and Joe Kozminski with 25.4% of the vote. Likely joining them will be Melissa Kelley Black, who brought in 20.7% of the vote. All will have four-year terms.

Indian Prairie seat winners are no surprise

There wasn’t much surprise in the winners of the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education race, with just three candidates running for three open slots. Incumbents Mark Rising and Justin Karubas brought in 36% and 32% of the vote, respectively, with newcomer Catey Genc also landing 32% of the vote. They’re all guaranteed four years in office.

Naperville Park board winners, all men

It was a strong showing for the men running in the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners race. Currently in the top three open slots are incumbent Rich Janor, with 28% of the vote; John Risvold, with 26% of the vote; and Christopher Jacks, also with a 26% showing. They’ll each earn four-year terms.

Voter turnout

The higher-profile office of mayor on the ballot may have driven more voters to the polls. DuPage County received 35,548 Vote-By-Mail ballots, 21,890 early votes cast with 60,753 in-person day of voters for a total of 19.37% of the overall turnout of 610,092 registered voters. Will County had 16,103 mail-in ballots returned, with 14,027 early voters and 71,140 people who cast their ballots on election day. Will County saw a lower overall turnout of 15.64% of 454,714 registered voters.

All Naperville election results are unofficial, with mail-in and provisional ballots still to be counted. Official election results will be certified on April 18.