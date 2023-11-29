Naperville family’s Taylor Swift-themed decorations help spread holiday cheer

One Naperville home is bringing a whole new “Style” to the Christmas season with holiday displays designed to honor pop star Taylor Swift.

All things Taylor Swift with no “Blank Space”

Amy Scott, a teacher with Indian Prairie School District 204, is the one who first came up with the idea. Over her Thanksgiving break, she worked alongside her husband and daughters to transform their home into a tribute to Taylor.

Since going up last week, the decorations have drawn some large crowds to 1228 Atlas Lane. Lauren, an 11-year-old Swiftie from Wheaton, visited with her family on Monday night and was immediately blown away.

“My mom actually surprised me with it,” Lauren said. “It’s very mesmerizing. I love how she did the different eras and how she decorated it for each of the songs, and how on the trees she made friendship bracelets. I think it looks really nice.”

Fans “Enchanted” by holiday display

The house draws inspiration from Swift’s ongoing Eras tour and highlights her music through the years, with dozens of decorations relating to popular songs and albums.

A mannequin resembling the singer is prominently featured in the front yard, while a cardboard cutout adorning the roof makes reference to her viral romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Visitors, some of who are coming from hours away, say they’re all-in for “Merry Swiftmas.”

“Obviously, her music is amazing,” said Lauren. “But she’s just a kind-hearted soul who warms up the Earth.”

Bringing a Merry Swiftmas to a local nonprofit as well

The Scott family is trying to use the attention generated by their dazzling displays to shine light on a local organization fighting for a good cause.

Instead of accepting donations, several signs in their front yard include a QR code sending Swifties to the donations page for Little Friends, a Naperville-area nonprofit committed to helping people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Just one more reason to experience the house for yourself.

“Come see it. It’s really mesmerizing,” said Lauren. “Definitely come, no matter how long your drive is.”

