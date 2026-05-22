Naperville Fire Department honors fallen members

Members of the Naperville Fire Department, along with city officials and community members, gathered to pay tribute to the city’s fallen heroes during the fire department’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Thursday morning.

The annual event at Firemen’s Memorial Park honors late firefighters Bernard Petrowski, Lieutenant Richard Rechenmacher, and Engineer Jerry Herring, who were killed in the line of duty in 1970, as well as Lieutenant George Winckler, who died of a heart attack during a training exercise in 1991.

Community remembers fallen firefighters

“We never forget them, so we constantly do this memorial as a tradition, and we do it right before Memorial Day…We’re very proud of what we can do for the families of those that did pay the ultimate sacrifice,” said Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis.

Also remembered was EMS Division Chief Doug Erwin, who died of cancer in January 2025, and all firefighters nationwide who have lost their lives.

“We recognize people from Naperville, of course, but all throughout the state as well and nationally…It’s important to us because we have a brotherhood in the fire department. It’s a family,” said Puknaitis.

The event featured the presentation of colors by the honor guard and speeches of remembrance by Puknaitis and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, who offered condolences to the families of the fallen.

“No words can ever measure your loss. Please know that this community stands with you always,” said Wehrli.

Memorial wreath laid as a tribute

Following the remarks, Naperville fire officials, joined by the families, laid a special wreath in front of the memorial “Ladder of Light” statue at the park as a tribute to the firefighters.

That was followed by a rifle salute by the VFW honor guard to honor the fallen.

A tradition in Naperville for 15 years, the memorial is a cherished day of remembrance for firefighters and community members.

“It means a lot to the families, and it means a lot to all of us members that are still on duty and here serving every single day,” said Puknaitis.

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