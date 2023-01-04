Naperville Fire Department reminds residents of CPR training

In light of an incident at Monday night’s Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Naperville Fire Department is reminding residents that it offers CPR/AED training classes.

The department encourages the training as they believe it’s vital for residents to know the appropriate CPR/AED procedures in case of an emergency.

Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest mid-game

During the Monday Night Football game, Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing after he was hit during a play in the first quarter. Hamlin was given CPR/AED treatment on the field, where his heartbeat was restored, before being taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin remains in critical condition; however, medical experts say the appropriate CPR/AED treatment may have saved his life.

Fire Department training, certification programs

Training from the fire department helps teach residents and healthcare providers how to give First Aid and the proper way to administer CPR and use AED properly in accordance with the American Heart Association. The Fire Department’s certification programs are all taught by Naperville firefighters. Classes cost $55 for Naperville residents and $60 for non-residents. They are held on the Safety Town campus at 1320 Aurora Avenue.

Available classes are described as follows:

HEART SAVER CPR/AED

This American Heart Association one-day class is presented for the lay person (non-healthcare). This class will review one-person Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for infants, children, and adults. The class also includes instruction on the operation and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for child and adult victims. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a Heart Saver CPR/AED Certification Card, valid for two years.

HEART SAVER FIRST AID

This American Heart Association one-day class is presented for the lay person (non-healthcare). This class will review how to care for and recognize sudden illness and injury victims. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a Heart Saver First Aid card valid for two years.

BLS CPR/AED FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

This American Heart Association class will cover one/two-rescuer CPR for adults, children, and infants, choking, and rescue breathing. The use of an AED is presented with hands-on practice. Students who successfully pass the written and skills tests will receive a Healthcare Provider Certification Card that is valid for two years.

COMMUNITY FAMILY & FRIENDS (HANDS-ONLY)

This video-based classroom course is intended for people who do not need a course completion card for a job or other requirements. Family and Friends CPR is ideal for community groups, parents, grandparents, and others interested in learning skills to save a life. (THIS IS A NON-CERTIFICATION COURSE) $30 resident/non-resident.

