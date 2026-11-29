Before residents deck the halls for holiday celebrations this year, the Naperville Fire Department is sharing tips to keep the season merry – and incident-free.

Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said staying cautious and aware are key to avoiding hazardous situations.

“We see a lot of things that can be prevented,” Puknaitis said.

Safely decorating for the season

When it comes to holiday decor, Puknaitis said festive lighting can turn dangerous quickly.

“There’s a lot of people that love using candles, and candles are beautiful… It’s very festive. But we would suggest they use electronic candles whenever you can,” he said.

When using plug-in decorations like string lights, Puknaitis said users should check the rating of their extension cords and power strips – how many amps and watts they can safely carry without overheating – to avoid overloading them.

Keeping a Christmas tree in a residence can also pose a risk when not cared for properly, he said.

“If you’re using a live Christmas tree, keep it watered. Make sure that you have a distance away from any live open flame, for instance, a fireplace,” he said.

Puknaitis shared that synthetic decorations, like plastic trees and garlands, should be kept away from flames.

“Today, most things are made out of synthetic materials,” he said. “They’re not just the wood or paper products that you saw many, many years ago. It’s plastics, it’s rubbers. It’s all kinds of different synthetic, man-made materials that burn hotter; they burn quicker.”

Staying cautious in the kitchen

For residents planning festive feasts this year, the fire chief suggests keeping a close eye on stovetops – making sure pot and pan handles are facing inward where passersby can’t easily knock into them – and on ovens, for possible grease fires.

He said everyone should leave about three feet of distance between themselves and open flames in the kitchen. Keeping a fire extinguisher in the home can help in case of emergencies.

“If you do have a small fire we would always advocate that some that that you keep the fire extinguisher in the house, whether it’s in the kitchen or a hallway, it’s not a bad idea to have,” Puknaitis said. “But if the fire is large, do not try to put that out yourself. Get out the door. Call 911, and we will be there as soon as we can.”

Keeping up with routine maintenance

Puknaitis said that keeping up with routine maintenance on your furnace and making sure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly are other simple ways to keep a residence safe this winter.

“Make sure you get your furnaces checked and cleaned to make sure that there are no leaks, that you don’t have carbon monoxide coming through your house, and you want to make sure that there aren’t any leaks in the flues and things like that with those components,” he said.

When in doubt, call 9-1-1

When in doubt – Puknaitis recommends that residents give their local first responders a call.

“We want people to have a safe holiday season. We want it to be festive. We want it to be happy for everybody. But just understand, during the season, there are situations that can happen and things can break. Things can get out of control,” Puknaitis said. “If you’re not sure about something, call 911. We will come out.”

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