Naperville Fire Protection District appointee approved

A new board member has been appointed to help govern the Naperville Fire Protection District, which provides services through a contract with the Naperville Fire Department for unincorporated areas of Naperville and Aurora in parts of DuPage and Will counties.

New appointee’s term runs through April 30, 2029

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 22, appointed Thomas Haffner to fill a vacancy on the three-member board, which occurred when former board member Amy Calhoun’s term expired in April. Haffner’s term is set to last through April 30, 2029.

Background as operating engineer

In his application for the position, Haffner described himself as an operating engineer with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 for 45 years, who also has served as President of Cindy Lyn Motel in Cicero since 2018.

“My career has taught me the importance of safety, teamwork, accountability and responsible decision-making, while my business experience has provided a strong background in financial oversight, personnel, operations and long-term planning,” Haffner said.

More on Naperville Fire Protection District board

Two members of the Naperville Fire Protection District board are appointed by DuPage County and the third by Will County. The other DuPage County appointee is Stephanie Kaiser, whose term is lasts through the end of April in 2028. The remaining member is board President Ken Hagenbaumer of Will County.

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