Naperville firefighters make mama duck’s Mother’s Day with duckling rescue

Mother’s Day turned out to be quite ducky for some Naperville firefighters.

A crew from the Naperville Fire Department got called to help in a duckling rescue Sunday in south Naperville, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Ingenuity helps save ducklings from sewer grate

A homeowner had reported hearing a mother duck’s panicked quacking after her 10 ducklings fell into a sewer grate.

Firefighters were able to quickly retrieve six of the wayward birds, but had to use a little bit of creativity to save the other four.

Using their hose and a steady stream of water, they created a current to guide the final ducklings down the storm sewer to an awaiting firefighter, who was able to return them to their mom.

‘No call is too small’

The NFD noted on Facebook that the incident was a “great reminder that no call is too small when someone, or something needs help.”

Photos courtesy: Naperville Fire Department

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