Naperville fourth-grade teacher to appear on Family Feud

Fourth-grade teacher at Beebe Elementary School Tara Der will appear on Family Feud next week.

“I come from a huge family, and we love Family Feud,” said Der. “But most importantly, we love Steve Harvey.”

The Naperville resident will appear on three different upcoming episodes of the game show, with the first being on February 17. Tara will be joined by her sisters Serena and Ally, her brother Brit, and his wife Amanda.

How Tara got her family on the show

Der took the initiative during the pandemic when she saw a Facebook ad to appear on the game show.

“I filled out the application, put a video, and pictures, and wrote a story about all five of my siblings and parents,” said Der. “I didn’t hear back for months, but then they actually got back to me and they’re like ‘We love your family. We would love to do a Zoom audition.’”

The audition was a mock episode of Family Feud. The Der family wore Chicago sports shirts, showing off their energetic personalities.

“My siblings and I auditioned and they just loved us on Zoom,” said Der. “I like to say we are all huge extroverts, so we all just feed off each other’s energy. (The recruiters) proceeded to carry on the process, having us choose dates we were free.”

Play the Feud!

Once the Der family locked their spots on the show, Family Feud flew them down to Atlanta for the tapings in July of 2022. They all enjoyed meeting the host, Steve Harvey, who even performed stand-up for the crowd before the show began.

“(Steve’s) just a really funny guy, very down to earth, and he likes to make you feel comfortable on the show too,” said Der.

Now back in Chicago, Der is excited for Naperville to tune in for the family’s game show appearance. The first new episode will air Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. on my50 Chicago.

“It’s not going to hit us until next week, but when we got the photos, it really did feel like a dream,” said Der. “And then knowing that our show is coming out next week, we were all just pinching ourselves, like how is this even real? So all I can really say is you have to watch all the episodes that we’re on.”

