Naperville Garden Club Hosting 60th Annual Cup of Cheer

The Naperville Garden Club is holding its 60th annual Cup of Cheer house walk, holiday market and tea from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 1 and 2.

Four Homes Featured

The self-guided house walk will feature tours of four homes from the Cress Creek, East Highlands, Kinloch and Silver Springs Estates subdivisions, decorated for the holidays.

History of the Event

The event got its start from an idea by then-president of the Garden Club, Mrs. H.W. Hauser, back in 1961. It was first launched as simply a Christmas Tea, with holiday décor available for purchase.

Since then it has grown into its modern-day form, adding in the decorated home tours and a holiday market at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, at 908 W. Jackson Ave.

The event was named in honor of the commemorative teacup and saucer each participant receives. This year there are four different teacup options.

Cup of Cheer Tickets

Online tickets are available on the Naperville Garden Club website through noon on November 30.

Tickets may also be purchased in-person with cash or check through Dec. 2 at the John Greene Realtor office, located at 1311 S. Route 59; The Growing Place, located at 25 W. 471 Plank Rd.; and Nona Jo’s, located at 410 W. Fifth Ave.

Day of tickets will be available at the Judd Kendall VFW Post. The market itself will be open to the public on December 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW, with no ticket necessary.

All proceeds raised from the Cup of Cheer will help fund club projects and scholarships.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

