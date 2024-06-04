Naperville gets $30K grant for preventative emerald ash borer treatment

The City of Naperville has received a financial hand to help it keep local trees safe against a destructive pest.

$30K grant to help protect trees from emerald ash borer

The city received a $30,000 grant to treat ash trees across Naperville for protection against the emerald ash borer (EAB). The money will allow for the treatment of about 400 trees, according to a news release from the city.

The funds were provided by the Urban and Community Forestry Programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and USDA Forest Service Eastern Region. They were administered by The Morton Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI), in an effort to help strengthen the health of urban forests.

“From stormwater management to improved air quality, trees benefit us all. Projects like this are imperative to support urban forests,” said CRTI Interim Director Melissa Custic.

Emerald ash borer responsible for destruction of millions of ash trees

The exotic, metallic green beetle is responsible for the destruction of millions of ash trees in the Midwest, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, affecting the transportation of water and nutrients throughout the tree.

The treatment is for trees not already infested by the pest. It will be administered during the spring and summer of 2024.

Naperville treating trees against EAB since 2008

Naperville has been treating area trees against the beetles since 2008. City officials say there are more than 11,000 ash trees in Naperville. The city says there has been a growth in the local ash tree canopy, which “is a testament to continued prevention efforts.”

“The cost to keep ash trees alive is significantly less than the economic and environmental benefits they provide,” said Public Works Director Dick Dublinski in the news release. “We’re grateful for these grant funds that will help us continue to be a leader in the fight against emerald ash borer.”

More information about the city’s efforts against the emerald ash borer can be found on the city’s website.

