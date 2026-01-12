Naperville groups among recipients of Endeavor Health’s $8.1M grant awards

Endeavor Health is providing a total of $8.1 million in Community Investment Fund awards as a part of the health system’s Community Investment Fund Capacity Builder program. This is meant to help local organizations in the Chicagoland area expand their access to health, food, and housing services to their clients.

This is the program’s fifth year running, with the 2026 awards geared toward making a difference in the areas of behavioral health, food and housing insecurity, care access, and healthcare careers.

Community Investment Fund Capacity Builder program

One new local recipient was North Central College. The school plans to use the awarded 1-year grant of $101,626 to expand technology and networking capabilities to help students build their skills in telehealth, which includes pro bono services to clients at West Suburban Community Pantry.

Other Naperville-based organizations receiving money this year include:

360 Youth Services, which got a 2-year grant totaling $501,000 to address housing insecurity. First awarded in 2025.

Alive Center, received a 3-year grant of $189,000 to focus on behavioral health. First awarded in 2024.

Haymarket Center, awarded a 3-year grant of $945,000 to focus on behavioral health. First awarded in 2024.

KidsMatter, which got a 5-year grant totaling $1 million to address workforce development. First awarded in 2022.

NAMI DuPage, received a 3-year grant of $609,428 for behavioral health. First awarded in 2024.

Overall, the capacity builder award is meant for projects that typically take 1-2 years to finish, and recipients usually receive between $100,000 to $500,000 each year for up to two years.

Kristen Murtos, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Endeavor Health, said in a statement the fund helps to expand the mission of Endeavor Health into the greater community.

“Through our Community Investment Fund, we’re collaborating with local organizations that people know and trust —helping them remove barriers to care, meet immediate needs and create long-term solutions that help individuals and families thrive,” Murtos said.

Loaves & Fishes receives CIF Impact Award

In addition to the capacity builder award, Endeavor Health also has a CIF Impact Award, which Naperville’s Loaves & Fishes Community Services won in December 2025. For the next five years, the non-profit will receive $1 million to expand infrastructure, grow partnerships, and reduce logistical barriers, per a press release.

Details on how to apply for both the 2027 capacity builder award and CIF Impact award will be provided on the health system’s website in March.