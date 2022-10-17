Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights Coming in November

The Rotary Club of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance are putting on the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners.

Light up Naperville

The parade will kick off the holiday season in downtown Naperville with brightly decorated floats and music. It will start at the Centennial Beach parking lot, go down Jackson and Webster Streets, and finish at Naper School. Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children at Santa’s Workshop inside the Naperville Public Library.

All proceeds from the 2022 Parade of Lights fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Naperville Charities will be donated to local non-profit organizations who focus on community and educational programs for youth, mental health awareness and food, housing and employment.

For more information about the parade, visit the Holiday Parade of Lights website.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

