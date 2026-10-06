Naperville home declared ‘uninhabitable’ after hit by car

The Naperville Fire Department has declared a local home “uninhabitable” after it was hit by a car and caught fire Tuesday, officials shared in a press release.

Crews responded to the scene on the 3000 block of Crystal Rock Road around 12:45 p.m. Reports came in noting the vehicle was smoking and the home appeared to be on fire, prompting an alarm upgrade and additional assistance.

Once crews arrived they found smoke and active fire in the rear of the building. All occupants had safely exited both the home and the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished after about a half hour with fire suppression crews remaining to put out smoldering embers to contain the hazard.

The incident caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Naperville Fire Department received assistance from the Naperville Police Department, Warrenville Fire Protection District, West Chicago Fire Department, and the Aurora Fire Department.

Stay in the know, sign up for our daily news update.