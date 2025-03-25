Naperville honors KidsMatter CEO Nina Menis

Naperville City Council chambers were packed on Tuesday, March 18, with community members gathered to celebrate Naperville local Nina Menis.

The KidsMatter CEO and Executive Director was awarded a proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli, recognizing her work over the years.

Menis’ impact on KidsMatter and the community

Since joining the nonprofit in 2021, Menis has increased its funding from $250,000 to over $1 million, according to the proclamation. She was also celebrated for her dedication to youth empowerment and building connections with members of the community.

“She’s just such a great mentor, a great role model and someone that really brings people together, the community together, who really has a heart for the kids and…it’s authentic,” said Dr. Laura Bokar, former president of KidsMatter.

Bokar also noted that Menis joined the nonprofit during a particularly challenging period and played a key role in helping turn things around.

“She came on and just really took the organization by the reins and really built it from a small nonprofit to an over $1 million not-for-profit in a very short period of time. And that was due to her commitment, her energy, her hard work,” said Bokar.

A lifelong commitment to the youth

Menis said she’s grateful to her colleagues, past and present, and community partners for helping drive the mission of KidsMatter.

“There have been so many people over the years that have worked very hard to support youth and families in our community, and I’m so proud to be a part of that,” said Menis.

For over 30 years, Menis has worked in advancement for public and private educational institutions and area nonprofits.

In the past, she also directed the annual Giving Program at the College of DuPage and served as the Director of School Advancement at the Science and Arts Academy in Des Plaines, Ill.

Reflecting on her work, she emphasized the importance of collaboration in creating new and impactful opportunities for young people.

“When we have a chance to work with partners to provide them opportunities, whether it’s in the youth mental health space or career exploration space or building leadership skills, it is really fun, and it’s very inspiring,” said Menis.

