Naperville house fire causes $300K in damage

A house fire in Naperville late Saturday afternoon caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and left the home uninhabitable, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire spread across multiple floors

First responders got a report about smoke inside the home in the 300 block of S. Loomis Street around 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and upgraded the alarm.

Once inside, firefighters found fire both in the basement and on inside walls on “multiple floors,” the news release said. With more equipment and personnel brought in, multiple lines were used to fight the blaze, which was brought under control just after 5:15 p.m. Crews remained on site for another hour and a half to check for any remaining hot spots and to air out remaining smoke.

Cause of fire under investigation

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. All occupants of the home got out safely, and there were no injuries reported.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!