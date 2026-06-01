Naperville house fire causes $850K in damage

A house fire in Naperville late Sunday night caused an estimated $850,000 in damages and left its residents displaced.

Heavy fire in rear of home

A call came in at around 11:30 p.m. reporting the fire at a home on the 2400 block of Kingsley Drive, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire in the rear of the home and confirmed that all of the occupants were safely out of the house.

Firefighters combated the blaze with handlines and master streams. The fire department noted that its unmanned aerial system was deployed to check for any hotspots and make sure the fire was fully out.

Cause of fire yet to be determined

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured in the incident.

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