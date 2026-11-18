Naperville business Dutchman Heating & Cooling has been selected as a 2026 Chicago Bears Small Business All-Pro by PNC, the team announced in a press release.

Serving the western suburbs for 2 decades

The company has been operated by Mike and Dawn Bakker for more than two decades, providing home HVAC service with their team of 16 employees.

Previously, Dutchman was a recipient of a regional Better Business Bureau Torch Award and was named a Business of the Year by American Standard.

Mike Bakker said in the release that being recognized as a Small Business All-Pro will help to bring new attention to his company’s work and allow it to continue building strong relationships with community members.

“As a family-owned business competing against larger, private-equity-backed HVAC companies, that kind of recognition helps homeowners choose us with confidence,” Bakker said.

Building relationships with the community

Another facet of Dutchman’s relationship-building efforts is its charitable work in the Naperville area, the press release said.

The company supports both Little Friends and Special Spaces Illinois, while also donating and installing heating and cooling systems for families in need. Mike Bakker serves on the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Highlighting small businesses

Scott Swanson, PNC regional president for Chicago, said both his organization and the Chicago Bears are proud to highlight Dutchman and its work in the western suburbs.

“Small businesses are at the heart of strong communities, creating jobs, building connections and finding meaningful ways to give back,” Swanson said. “Dutchman Heating & Cooling is a great example of that spirit.”

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