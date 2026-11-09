Naperville iFly instructor dies after mid-air skydiving collision in California

An Aurora woman who worked at a Naperville indoor skydiving venue died on Friday after a mid-air collision with another woman while skydiving in California, according to local authorities.

Levi Pimentel, 29, and Box Elder, South Dakota, resident Georgia Jean, 56, were identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office as the two women killed after their parachutes became entangled.

Skydiving accident from parachute entanglement

The incident occurred at Skydive Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, California, around 11:45 a.m. PST. According to a company statement, eyewitnesses said the freefall jump was normal until the two women collided at about 150 feet above the ground.

The company said the women’s parachutes became tangled and the women sustained critical injuries after reaching the ground. They received medical attention from Skydive Elsinore staff and emergency services on site and were then taken to a nearby hospital, where both women were pronounced dead.

Pimental’s LinkedIn profile listed her as a lead instructor at iFLY Naperville.

Skydiving company statement

“Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected,” the company said in the statement.

Skydive Elsinore said it is cooperating with local authorities on the investigation, and there was no indication of equipment malfunction.

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