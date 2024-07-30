Naperville launches Embracing Community Book Read with author talk

The city of Naperville and the Naperville Public Library will host the Embracing Community Book Read this summer and fall. The selected book, “Community: The Structure of Belonging” by Peter Block, explores the importance of relationships, citizenship, and transformative possibilities in a true community.

The Book Read kicks off with a virtual talk by Block at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Participants can attend in person at the City Council Chambers in the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., or join remotely via Zoom.

The free event is open to all, though registration is required.

Participants are encouraged to read the book, which is available through book retailers and the Naperville Public Library system, between August 1 and October 5

In October, volunteer-led small group discussions will take place across Naperville, before a final inclusive community conversation on November 7.

“Embracing Community: Expanding Our Dialogue, Deepening Our Understanding” series

“The Embracing Community Book Read furthers our efforts to create an ‘inclusive community that values diversity’ and to bring our mission to those who live and work in Naperville,” says Geneace Williams, the City of Naperville’s Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “All are welcomed and encouraged to participate in this community-building activity.”

The book read is one of many community conversations hosted by the City, in partnership with other local organizations. The talks are part of the “Embracing Community: Expanding Our Dialogue, Deepening Our Understanding” series, aimed at fostering a sense of value and belonging for everyone in the community.

